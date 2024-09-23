Bengaluru-Mauritius direct IndiGo flights from November 19

IndiGo will start direct flights to Mauritius from Bengaluru starting November 19. IndiGo will be the first airline to start operations on this route through four weekly direct flights, enhancing connectivity between the two countries.

The airline said that this new route will establish a direct link between two dynamic economic hubs — Bengaluru, referred to as India’s Silicon Valley, and Mauritius, a gateway to East Africa.

“With the launch of the new destination, the airline will not only meet the growing demand for tourism but will also serve as a vital enabler of trade, investment, and business partnerships between India and East Africa,” the airline said.

It added that as a preferred destination for Indian investors, Mauritius offers a favourable business environment across key sectors such as healthcare, education, and tourism and acts as a hub for the African markets, while strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Mauritius.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: “With four flights a week from Bengaluru to Mauritius, this direct flight will shorten travel time, bringing added convenience to our passengers. With easy norms such as visa-on-arrival for Indian citizens, this new route opens exciting opportunities for leisure as well as business travellers. As we continue to expand our global footprint, our focus remains firmly on delivering on-time performance, affordability, and a hassle-free experience, ensuring IndiGo remains the preferred choice for travel.”

Flight 6E 1861 will depart Bengaluru at 3.20 a.m. and arrive in Mauritius at 7.45 a.m. Flight 6E 1862 will depart Mauritius at 9.30 a.m. and arrive in Bengaluru at 4.45 p.m. The flights will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

