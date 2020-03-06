Bengaluru-Mangaluru train travel to be smooth

Mangaluru

Budget says HMRDC’s move will help ease train operation on Ghat section

The Hassan-Mangaluru Rail Development Corporation’s (HMRDC) proposal to spend funds on improving facilities on Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section as announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday in the Budget is likely to enhance smoother movement of trains on the Ghat section.

HMRDC was established as a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways and the Karnataka government to develop the Railway network between Hassan and Mangaluru during the gauge conversion. Mr. Yediyurappa said HMRDC was planning to spend in 2020-21 to enhance the capacity of rail line in the ghat region that would not only enhance travel speed between Bengaluru and Mangaluru but would also help introducing additional train facilities.

A senior HMRDC official said the company that intends to become a ₹500 crore net worth entity by 2025, would introduce state-of-the-art signalling system on the Ghat section at a cost of ₹5 crore. The move would help reduce the block section and ensure optimal utilisation of the Railway line besides giving scope for introduction of more trains.

The official said the work would be completed in about four months following HMRDC getting approval from the Railway Ministry. He said the company was striving to introduce both freight and passenger trains in equal measure after signalling improvement.

As the stretch falls under Mysuru Division of South Western Railway, Divisional Railway Manager Aparna Garg had been pushing the proposal with HMRDC, the official said acknowledging her personal effort. The company had resisted introduction of passenger trains at the cost of freight revenue for obvious reasons, he said, adding the work will strike balance between the two.