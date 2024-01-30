Bengaluru: Man arrested for supplying banned e-cigarettes to retailers

January 30, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch officials on Tuesday arrested a man and recovered e-cigarettes worth ₹3 crore from him. The accused, Shoaib, used to source e-cigarettes through an international courier from Dubai and store it at his brother’s house in Sudduguntepalya.

He would later supply the cigarettes to his clientele through local delivery apps. Based on a tip-off, CCB officials tracked down the accused and arrested him from Sudduguntepalya. The police are further investigating him to ascertain his network.

In another case, the narcotics wing of the CCB officials arrested seven peddlers and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹1.5 crore from them. Four among the accused are foreigners while the rest of them are from Kerala and other parts of the country. The accused are habitual offenders sourcing the drugs from their contacts to peddle in the city. The police are now trying to track down their network for further investigation.