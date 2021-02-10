Bengaluru-Karwar Express gets AC 1st Class coach

On the eve of Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru overnight express celebrating its anniversary, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to permanently augment the train with one composite First AC and 2-Tier AC coach on a permanent basis.
A release from Konkan Railway here said one second sitting coach would permanently be taken off the rake in the meanwhile. Thus, Train No. 06585/06586 Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Express Special would run with a total of 16 coaches from February 25 ex-Bengaluru and February 26 ex-Karwar.
The Yeshwantpur-Karwar overnight Express via Padil bypass was flagged off by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on March 7 at Bengaluru. Subsequently, its terminal in Bengaluru was shifted to KSR Bengaluru City.
A dedicated forum to fight for railway causes of Uttara Kannada, the Railway Seva Samiti, Uttara Kannada district, was formed at Ankola on Sunday.
Forum promoter Rajeev Gaonkar said it intends to work towards making Karwar station at the terminal; speed up work on Hubballi-Ankola new line; get adequate jobs commensurate to educational qualifications of families of land losers of Konkan Railway project, and to improve services of Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru express.
The meeting elected George Fernandes as president, Mr. Gaonkar as secretary and Mangaldas Kamath as working president. It placed on record the services by Bengaluru-based High Court advocate Ravindra G. Kolle for lending free legal service for railway causes of the district.
