Bengaluru is the United States’ most important trading partner in India, says U.S Consul General

August 18, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru is one of the United States’ most important trading partners in India, contributing greatly to the bilateral trade relationship between the U.S and India, said Christopher W. Hodges, U.S. Consul General in Chennai.

Consul General Hodges said that the economic partnership between the United States and India was flourishing, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries, and spurring technological innovation. Bengaluru alone has over 650 American companies.

Reaffirming the Consulate General Chennai’s commitment to working with business communities in Karnataka and across South India to further the U.S.-India trade partnership, he said, “U.S.-India commercial cooperation in the space, technology, renewable energy, healthcare, education, and aerospace sectors is stronger than ever. As we celebrate 30 years of the U.S. Commercial Service in Bengaluru, I can’t wait to see the partnerships and prosperity that the next 30 years will bring.”

In his maiden visit to the city, Mr. Hodges met with Karnataka government representatives including Priyank Kharge, minister IT, BT, and Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, bureaucrats, scientists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to underscore strong economic and commercial ties between the countries. U.S. Commercial Service Office completed 30 years of operations in Bengaluru.

