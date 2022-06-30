Bengaluru is getting a bad name due to potholes: HC

Bengaluru is getting a bad name because of potholes, the High Court of Karnataka pointed out to the Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike on Thursday.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi made the observation while hearing a PIL petition on the issue of poor maintenance of city roads.

The Bench also brought to the notice of Tushar Giri Nath, BBMP Chief Commissioner, who was personally present in the court, about the reports published in the newspapers on formation of a sinkhole on a stretch of the road that was newly asphalted in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit.

However, the BBMP counsel said the sinkhole was formed due to water leakage from the pipeline laid below the road and not due to substandard work.

Earlier, the BBMP, in response to the court’s June 28 order, had submitted the copies of the agreement signed with a contractor for filling up of potholes on 397 km stretch of road using imported Python automated pothole patcher machine.

Also, the BBMP said that it has invited a tender for filling up of potholes identified in another 576 km stretch of road and the tender would be finalised within a week from July 15, the date for opening of the bids.

The court, during earlier hearings, had castigated the BBMP for delay in finalisation the contract for pothole filling work and repair of city’s roads.

Meanwhile, the Bench adjourned till July 27 further hearing on the petition while directing the BBMP to submit status report after verifying the pothole filling work done by the contractor.