‘Bengaluru is becoming a source for dengue cases in Mysuru’

Is Bengaluru the source of some dengue cases that have been reported in Mysuru since June?

Sources in the Health Department here said the patients in about 50% of confirmed cases here hail from Mysuru, but are employed or pursuing studies in Bengaluru. “They contracted fever in the capital, but the infection as dengue was confirmed in Mysuru,” they added.

“After falling sick, the patients returned to their homes here and underwent the mandatory tests. The lab reports confirmed dengue and accordingly they are being treated,” said Mysuru District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer S. Chidambar.

He told The Hindu that the health authorities in Bengaluru had been alerted about the cases and suggested to take containment measures in the wake of rising dengue cases. “We have sent a report in this connection to Bengaluru with details, including the addresses of the persons who tested positive, for necessary control measures,” he added.

Dr. Chidambar said Mysuru reported zero dengue cases from January to May, but the cases re-emerged after a long break from June with the onset of monsoon. Out of 350 fever cases since January, 22 tested positive for dengue.