Bengaluru infrastructure works will be completed by Nov.: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said all ongoing infrastructure-related work in Bengaluru city would be completed by November end.

Mr. Bommai said ₹6,000 crore had been released under the Nagarothana Scheme for executing various development and infrastructure works in the city.

“All cities get flooded during heavy rains,” Mr. Bommai said and added that all drainage and road-related works would be taken up on a war footing in the coming months.

Floods and other infrastructure works in the city have not dented the ‘brand Bengaluru’ and many investors have evinced interest to invest in the State, Mr. Bommai reiterated.

Replying to a question on other States attracting more investments, he said, “I spoke about only committed investment of ₹60,000 crore by companies. Many companies are ready to invest over ₹60,000 crore in the coming days.”