Bengaluru: In a first, women traffic police to join special drives and check violations at night

In the wake of a series of incidents, including the rape of a 21-year-old student who was involved in a road accident minutes before the incident, the traffic police have decided to rope in women police force on night duty to assist their male counterparts to deal with special drives and traffic violations involving women.

Hitherto, women traffic police were not involved in night patrolling, unlike their counterparts in law and order.

M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, issued a order on Wednesday, directing the station-in-charge to deploy two women personnel of the rank of head constable and constable at every station compulsorily to assist the male counterparts in cases related to violations or violence involving women at night time.

“There was a need as part of the SoP for enhancing and ensuring safety of women and responding to women who are in distress. Hence, the decision to deploy women personnel in night duty,“ he said. The decision also helps the traffic police who are relaunching special drives on drunk drivers, which have to be taken at the jurisdiction level every weekend from Thursday to Sunday.

So far, the traffic police on special drive had to seek the help of women officers to come to the spot or seek the help of neighbouring law and order stations for women personnel, while dealing with drunk driving and traffic violations involving women. This would delay the process further. With this decision, the women police personnel will be readily available at the station to address any eventualities related to women, a police officer said.

Unpopular among women

The city has 50 traffic police stations, with 20% of the workforce comprising women staff. The decision has become unpopular among the women staff, another police officer added.