GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru: In a first, women traffic police to join special drives and check violations at night

The new order follows the rape of a 21-year-old in Bengaluru, who was involved in a road accident before the incident

Published - August 22, 2024 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Until now, women traffic police were not involved in night patrolling, unlike their counterparts in law and order.

Until now, women traffic police were not involved in night patrolling, unlike their counterparts in law and order. | Photo Credit: File photo

In the wake of a series of incidents, including the rape of a 21-year-old student who was involved in a road accident minutes before the incident, the traffic police have decided to rope in women police force on night duty to assist their male counterparts to deal with special drives and traffic violations involving women.

Hitherto, women traffic police were not involved in night patrolling, unlike their counterparts in law and order.

M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, issued a order on Wednesday, directing the station-in-charge to deploy two women personnel of the rank of head constable and constable at every station compulsorily to assist the male counterparts in cases related to violations or violence involving women at night time.

“There was a need as part of the SoP for enhancing and ensuring safety of women and responding to women who are in distress. Hence, the decision to deploy women personnel in night duty,“ he said. The decision also helps the traffic police who are relaunching special drives on drunk drivers, which have to be taken at the jurisdiction level every weekend from Thursday to Sunday.

So far, the traffic police on special drive had to seek the help of women officers to come to the spot or seek the help of neighbouring law and order stations for women personnel, while dealing with drunk driving and traffic violations involving women. This would delay the process further. With this decision, the women police personnel will be readily available at the station to address any eventualities related to women, a police officer said.

Unpopular among women

The city has 50 traffic police stations, with 20% of the workforce comprising women staff. The decision has become unpopular among the women staff, another police officer added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.