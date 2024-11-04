GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru: Hundreds of fish found floating dead at Rampura lake

Published - November 04, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The dead fish found in Rampura lake at Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru on Monday.

The dead fish found in Rampura lake at Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Hundreds of dead fish were found floating at Rampura lake in K. Channasandra of Ramamurthy Nagar on Monday when residents were on morning walk around the waterbody. Sewage filled water has been allegedly entering the lake after the city recently received heavy rainfall.

Residents said the water, which has turned black due to sewage, has become toxic and are urging the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to resolve this issue as soon as possible. The residents say that for the past one year, the lake development authority has been constructing a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) which is not yet completed. As a result, the water is not being treated. 

Thangadurai Arunachalam, a local resident, said highly polluted water is entering the lake starting from Hebbal and no measures are being taken to divert the water. In the absence of an STP, untreated water is directly entering the waterbody, he said. Mr. Arunachalam said the residents have asked the lake developmemt authority to clean the lake for which the authority has agreed to remove the fish, but as the lake comes under BBMP, the civic body is responsible for checking the flow of untreated water. 

Published - November 04, 2024 07:31 pm IST

