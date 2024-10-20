ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru-Heathrow Air India flight from October 27

Published - October 20, 2024 06:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Air India has announced it will start daily, non-stop service between Bengaluru and London Heathrow from October 27.

The new flights will replace Air India’s currently served Bengaluru-London Gatwick route and increase the frequency between Bengaluru and London from five times weekly to seven times weekly, said a release.

“The non-stop service, to be operated using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with 18 flat beds in business class and 238 spacious seats in economy, will add capacity to London Heathrow by 3,584 seats a week, inbound and outbound. Air India currently operates 31x weekly to London Heathrow from Delhi and Mumbai. Air India will continue to operate 12x weekly flights to London Gatwick from four Indian cities, namely Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi,” the release added.

