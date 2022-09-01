Bengaluru has turned into a ‘tension city’: Cong. MLA

Krishna Byre Gowda | Photo Credit: file photo

The Bengaluru city has transformed from IT city into “tension city” with daily reports of communal tension between Hindus and Muslims on the installation of Ganesha idol on the one hand and the neglect of infrastructure on the other, alleged former Minister and Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had no interest in developing the city’s infrastructure which was crumbing owing to poor execution of works. Despite letters on the city’s poor infrastructure by T.V. Mohandas Pai, chairman Aarin Capital, who is close to BJP leaders, and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, to Mr Modi, the State government has not bothered to repair roads and drainage system, he said.

The city, well known for IT, education, human resources, and heath, has been described as a “dynamic city”; but under the BJP government, it has become well known for drugs, corruption, and communal tension, Mr. Byre Gowda charged.

Noting rampant corruption in administration, he said the percentage of commission had increased from 40% to 50% in the execution of developments works but there was no action from the Prime Minister against the corrupt Bommai government, the Congress MLA alleged.

Mr. Modi, visiting the State on Friday, is expected to take stock of the developments in the State.