Bengaluru has 97.9 lakh voters

October 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The draft of voters’ list released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put the total number of voters in the city at 97,90,499. The list was put out as part of preparations for Lok Sabha polls.

Special Commissioner (Elections), BBMP, Ramachandran R. said that in the draft 86,062 names have been deleted and the last date to submit objections is December 9. The final voter list will be released on January 5. The deletions have been done over deaths, people shifting out of the city, duplicate entries, and other reasons, he said.

According to the draft, of the total voters, 50,61,883 are male and 47,26,856 are female voters and 1,760 others. A total of 1,60,421 voters were added during the last one year. The list pertains to 28 assembly constituencies coming under the BBMP.

Mr. Ramachandran said special revision work of the voter list can be verified by the general public on voters.eci.gov.in or can be enquired on toll-free number 1950. For any correction, the voters can apply on the website by filling out forms or visiting offices physically.

The officer further said currently there are about 8,982 polling booths and this time there has been an increase of 367 booths. He informed that there will be special voters registration campaign on November 18, 19, and December 2 and 3 at ward offices.