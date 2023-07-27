ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru hailed best ‘RRR’ city in State

July 27, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

My Life, My Clean City was a national campaign launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has been chosen as the best RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) city in the State in a campaign run by the Directorate Municipal Administration of Urban Development Department. My Life, My Clean City was a national campaign launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Under the programme that was held from May 25 to June 5, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) set up 49 RRR plants for the public to give used plastic and other materials. According to the officials, the campaign received massive response with people giving used materials in large numbers.

On Thursday, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan issued a certificate to BBMP for excelling in the work carried out under the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath lauded the efforts of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US