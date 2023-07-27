Bengaluru hailed best ‘RRR’ city in State

July 27, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has been chosen as the best RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) city in the State in a campaign run by the Directorate Municipal Administration of Urban Development Department. My Life, My Clean City was a national campaign launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Under the programme that was held from May 25 to June 5, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) set up 49 RRR plants for the public to give used plastic and other materials. According to the officials, the campaign received massive response with people giving used materials in large numbers.

On Thursday, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan issued a certificate to BBMP for excelling in the work carried out under the programme.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath lauded the efforts of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited.

