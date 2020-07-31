Bengaluru gets new Police Commissioner

Bengaluru

31 July 2020 17:04 IST

The State government has changed the police leadership in the city, posting Kamal Pant as the new Commissioner.

The outgoing Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, led the city police during the pandemic and lockdown for nearly two months. He has now been posted as ADGP, Internal Security Division. B. Dayananda, who was ADGP, economic offences wing at CID, replaces Kamal Pant as the State intelligence chief.

