Karnataka

Bengaluru gets new Police Commissioner

Kamal Pant

Kamal Pant   | Photo Credit: File photo

The State government has changed the police leadership in the city, posting Kamal Pant as the new Commissioner.

The outgoing Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, led the city police during the pandemic and lockdown for nearly two months. He has now been posted as ADGP, Internal Security Division. B. Dayananda, who was ADGP, economic offences wing at CID, replaces Kamal Pant as the State intelligence chief.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 5:16:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bengaluru-gets-new-police-commissioner/article32240077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY