Bengaluru gets new Police Commissioner

In a major overhaul, Alok Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), has been transferred and posted as Bengaluru’s Police Commissioner, replacing T. Suneel Kumar, who has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment.).

As many as 19 police officers were transferred by the State government in a late night development on Sunday.

DIG Ravikanthe Gowda, heading the Special Investigation Team for the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group scam, has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). B.K. Singh, Additional Commissioner of West division, who headed the Gauri Lankesh murder case investigation, has been transferred as Home Secretar, filling the existing vacancy.

Amrit Paul, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Administration, has been transferred as IGP (Eastern Range), and Umesh Kumar, IGP (Southern Range) has been transferred as Additional Commissioner, (Administration).

Somendu Mukharjee, IGP (Eastern Range) has been transferred as IGP (Internal Security Division); MN Anucheth, District Commissioner of Police (DCP), Administration, credited with cracking the Gauri Lankesh murder case, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police for Railways. The present SP (Railways) Bhimashankar Guled has been transfered and posted as DCP, (Northeast Division).

DCP (Northeast Division) Kala Krishnaswamy has been transferred and posted as Director (FSL).

B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police, Ramnagar district, who was earlier posted to head STF, BDA has been posted as DCP (West Division). The present DCP West division, Ravi D Channannavar has been transferred to the existing vacancy of SO, CID.