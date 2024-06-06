Bengaluru gets its first woman MP; State’s women representation goes up to three after 33 years

After a gap of 33 years, Karnataka’s women representation in Parliament has gone up to three. Also, Bengaluru gets its first-ever woman MP this time.

Of the six women candidates fielded by the Congress, Prabha Mallikarjun and Priyanka Jarkiholi won from Davangere and Chikkodi constituencies, respectively, while Shobha Karandlaje, BJP candidate, emerged victorious from Bangalore North.

Previously, Karnataka had sent three women representatives to Parliament in 1991 when Basavarajeshwari, D.K. Taradevi, and Chandraprabha Urs were elected.

The lowest representation was in 1990 and 1998 when no woman made it to Parliament. Since 1977, only 18 women candidates have made it, including two in bypolls. While 14 of the 26 Congress candidates fielded since 1977 have won so far, four of the nine women candidates fielded by the BJP emerged victorious.

The first woman MP to be elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka was in 1962 when Sarojini Mahishi contested and won from Dharwad North Lok Sabha constituency. She was re-elected in 1967, 1971, and 1977. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was elected from Chikkamagaluru in 1977.

Representation low

Women in Karnataka outnumbered men in 17 of the 28 parliamentary constituencies, but political representation continues to be low.

Although the number of women fielded by prominent political parties (BJP, Congress, and JD-S) rose from four in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to eight this time, representation is still low when compared with the female voter population of 2.7 crore in the State.

In 2019, two women MPs — Ms. Karandlaje from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Sumalatha from Mandya — were elected from Karnataka after a gap of 15 years.

Previously, it was in 2004 when Tejaswini Gowda had won as a Congress candidate from the then Kanakapura constituency against JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, and Manorama Madhwaraj had won from Udupi on a BJP ticket.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, 20 women were in the fray from the State. Of them, Ms. Karandlaje was the only one to win. Likewise, in the 2009 elections, J. Shantha from the BJP was the lone woman MP from Karnataka.

Of the total 543 who will take oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha in the next few days, 74 are women. This is a slight dip from 2019 when 78 women were elected to the Lok Sabha, the highest ever since 1952. In the 16th Lok Sabha, 64 women had won, while 52 were present in the 15th Lok Sabha.

Although this is the second time that three women MPs have been elected from Karnataka, women activists said this is no time for celebration.

‘Shameful number’

Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder of Political Shakti, a non-partisan group working to improve women’s representation in politics, said there had been historical underrepresentation of women from Karnataka in Parliament.

“Three women is a shameful number for a State with 28 seats, in a representative democracy. Without mandatory women’s reservation, it is clear that even after 18 Lok Sabha elections, political parties deny equal opportunity for women although women have been winning at a greater rate than men, nationally,” she said.

K.S. Vimala, State vice-president, Janawadi Mahila Sangathane, said Karnataka had expected more women MPs this time. “Infighting and non-performance of leadership in several constituencies where women had been fielded has benefited male candidates. Otherwise, we would have had more representation this time with major parties fielding eight women candidates,” she added.