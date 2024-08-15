Bengaluru: Flower show brings revenue of ₹92.5 lakh on Independence Day

The flower show in Lalbagh attracted 2.1 lakh visitors on Thursday earning a record revenue of ₹92,50,000 for the Horticulture Department.

This year, the show has been designed around the theme, ‘Universal Scholar, Architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna, Dr B.R. Ambedkar’. It was inaugurated on August 8 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Although around 2.45 lakh people had visited the flower show on Independence Day in 2023, which was a tribute to Kengal Hanumanthaiah, the revenue was only ₹81.5 lakh as free entry was provided during peak hours due to uncontrollable crowd. The 11-day flower show will conclude on August 19.