Bengaluru floods: CM Bommai chairs meeting with central officials

The Central team led by Ashish Kumar, Joint Secretary, Union Home Department, held an hour-long meeting with the CM over the damages to crops and infrastracture.

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru:
September 07, 2022 12:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inspecting a rain-hit area in Bengaluru on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, September 7,2022, chaired a meeting with an official team of the Union Government, which arrived in the State for assessing the rain damages to crops and infrastructure during the south-west monsoon.

The team led by Ashish Kumar, Joint Secretary, Union Home Department, held an hour-long meeting with the Chief Minister and senior officials of various departments.

Photos | Heavy rain causes flood in Ramanagaram

In the next one or two days, the team is expected to tour districts to assess the rain damages to crops, houses, and infrastructure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers Govid M. Karjol, Araga Jnanendra, C.C.Patil, B C Patil Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Finance Department Additional Chief Secretary ISN Prasad and senior officials attended the meeting held at Chief Minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’.

Most districts received rains more than normal during the last three months of the south-west monsoon, and agricultural and horticultural crops on 5.74 lakh hectares worth ₹3,569 crore were damaged across the State. The estimated loss to crops, houses and infrastructure has been estimated at ₹7,467 .13 crore as on August 28, 2022.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

After the  field visit to rain devastated districts, the team is expected to meet Mr. Bommai in Bengaluru, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
flood
Bangalore
disaster management
emergency planning

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app