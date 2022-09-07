Bengaluru floods: CM Bommai chairs meeting with central officials

The Hindu Bureau September 07, 2022 12:19 IST

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inspecting a rain-hit area in Bengaluru on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, September 7,2022, chaired a meeting with an official team of the Union Government, which arrived in the State for assessing the rain damages to crops and infrastructure during the south-west monsoon. The team led by Ashish Kumar, Joint Secretary, Union Home Department, held an hour-long meeting with the Chief Minister and senior officials of various departments. Photos | Heavy rain causes flood in Ramanagaram The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was flooded following heavy overnight rain in Ramanagaram on August 28-29, 2022. Bakshikere lake breached its bund (boundary), in Ramanagaram district. The unexpected and heavy rain caused a lot of damage at Arkeshwara Layout in Ramanagaram district Residents of Arkeshwara Layout in Ramanagaram district struggle with the aftermath of the heavy overnight rain, on August 29, 2022. Several houses at Arkeshwara Layout in Ramanagaram district were flooded following overnight rain on August 28-29, 2022. An industrial unit at Arkeshwara Layout in Ramanagaram district. Nearby Channapatna in Ramanagaram district in Karnataka too received overnight rain on August 28-29, 2022. Channapatna in Ramanagaram district on August 29, 2022. Beedi Colony at Channapatna in Ramanagaram district of Karnataka following overnight rain on August 28-29, 2022. Beedi Colony at Channapatna in Ramanagaram district of Karnataka following overnight rain on August 28-29, 2022. A coconut orchard at Channapatna in Ramanagaram district, on August 29, 2022. In the next one or two days, the team is expected to tour districts to assess the rain damages to crops, houses, and infrastructure. Ministers Govid M. Karjol, Araga Jnanendra, C.C.Patil, B C Patil Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Finance Department Additional Chief Secretary ISN Prasad and senior officials attended the meeting held at Chief Minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’. Most districts received rains more than normal during the last three months of the south-west monsoon, and agricultural and horticultural crops on 5.74 lakh hectares worth ₹3,569 crore were damaged across the State. The estimated loss to crops, houses and infrastructure has been estimated at ₹7,467 .13 crore as on August 28, 2022. After the field visit to rain devastated districts, the team is expected to meet Mr. Bommai in Bengaluru, sources said.



