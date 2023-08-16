Bengaluru: Five-year-old girl raped for eight months by uncle, cousin

August 16, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by her 55-year-old uncle and his 17-year-old son for nearly eight months at their residence when the victim’s mother was away at work. While the boy has been sent to juvenile home, the man has been remanded to judicial custody.

The accused lived next door and the mother used to leave the child in their house when she went to work. The mother works in a private company, the police said.

“The man and son had told the girl that this was a game, to mislead her and keep her mother in the dark,” the police said, adding that the child was repeatedly raped for nearly eight months.

Although the child complained of stomach pain and was taken to hospital multiple times, the doctor reportedly suspected it to be food poisoning. A few days ago, when the child and her mother visited a relatives’ home, she spoke about the “game” to other children. The children informed their parents and the matter reached the victim’s mother.

The child’s parents approached the police and filed a complaint. The police after registering an FIR under POCSO Act, arrested the man and sent his son to a juvenile home.