Bengaluru: Four killed in separate road accidents

January 08, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Four people were killed in separate accidents in the city since Sunday.

A 26-year-old private firm employee was killed and the pillion rider injured when their bike lost control and crashed into a roadside iron barricade in Kote cross near Devanahalli on Monday. The duo was heading to Nandi Hills when the accident occurred. The injured, Mohammed Abdullah, was admitted to hospital and said to be critical. The Devanahalli police have registered a case and are investigating it further.

In another incident, a 60-year-old farmer identified as Narayanaswamy was killed when a speeding car knocked him down while he was crossing the road in Devanahalli on Sunday evening. The car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene.

A 44-year-old car driver identified as Raju N.L. was killed after he lost control and rammed into a road-divider on Dinnur main road in R.T. Nagar on Sunday night. Raju was in an inebriated condition and was returning home with his friend Narasimharaju, when he lost control of the vehicle. The RT Nagar traffic police have taken up a case of self-accident for further investigation.

In yet another accident, a 53-year-old bike rider was killed after he lost control of the bike and slipped on the road in Kirloskar Layout in Peenya on Sunday. The deceased, Sunil Kumar, was returning home when the accident occurred. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

