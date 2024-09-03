Bengaluru: First day of reading campaign in schools gets lukewarm response due to lack of preparation

To develop reading skills among schoolchildren studying in classes 1 to 7, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) kickstarted a campaign in all government and aided schools for 21 days in two phases from Tuesday. However, there were teething problems on day one, with the Commissioner of Public Instruction issuing an order only the day before, on September 2, to start the campaign. Due to lack of preparation, the reading campaign was not held in most schools in the State on Tuesday.

“The Commissioner issued an order on Monday and officials of the department brought it to our attention in the evening and suggested we conduct read-a-thon on Tuesday. How could it be done without preparation?” asked a teacher, who did not wish to be named.

According the order of DSEL, the first phase of read-a-thon was to start on Tuesday and go on till September 18. The programme involves students, teachers, and officials taking part in the read-a-thon between 11 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. by reading their favourite books. The second phase of the campaign would be held from September 26 to 30. The department has made it clear that the reading campaign should not disturb the regular teaching hours.

During this campaign, the students will be provided with age-appropriate storybooks. In case there is no reading material available, the teachers can refer to material supplied by the department, which are in PDF format.

The teachers have also been asked to take photographs of the activities at their respective schools and post it on the WhatsApp groups at the local level.