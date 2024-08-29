ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru firm ties up with ISRO to develop AI model to identify and profile marine pollution

Published - August 29, 2024 11:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

City-based private company AlphaMers Ltd. has tied up with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Space Application Centre to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model to identify and profile marine pollution, especially plastics and oils spills using remote sensing along the country’s coastline.

ADVERTISEMENT

AlphaMers Ltd. has developed and deployed floating trash barriers to capture solid waste while allowing water to flow freely. These barriers are deployed diagonally across the water to ensure that trash is carried to one end, where it can be easily recovered.

AlphaMERS has installed its proprietary technology of floating trash barriers in nine Indian cities – Gorakhpur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Chennai, Thanjavur and Tuticorin. The company said that the broad objective of the tie-up is to develop and fine tune a robust model of AI to identify and profile marine pollution.

Remote sensing images

“ISRO has a lot of remote sensing images captured from the sky by its satellites. We have a lot of our barriers in the rivers to collect plastics. When ISRO develops AI, it is based on the imagery but the algorithms they develop needs to be based on ground truth to determine whether what they are calling is plastic or not,” AlphaMers Ltd. Managing Director D.C. Shekar told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Shekar added that his team has already started on the project. “There are no commercial interests involved. We are not paying them (ISRO) anything and they are not paying us anything. We are just bringing together our resources,” Mr. Shekar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US