Bengaluru firm ties up with ISRO to develop AI model to identify and profile marine pollution

City-based private company AlphaMers Ltd. has tied up with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Space Application Centre to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model to identify and profile marine pollution, especially plastics and oils spills using remote sensing along the country’s coastline.

AlphaMers Ltd. has developed and deployed floating trash barriers to capture solid waste while allowing water to flow freely. These barriers are deployed diagonally across the water to ensure that trash is carried to one end, where it can be easily recovered.

AlphaMERS has installed its proprietary technology of floating trash barriers in nine Indian cities – Gorakhpur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Chennai, Thanjavur and Tuticorin. The company said that the broad objective of the tie-up is to develop and fine tune a robust model of AI to identify and profile marine pollution.

Remote sensing images

“ISRO has a lot of remote sensing images captured from the sky by its satellites. We have a lot of our barriers in the rivers to collect plastics. When ISRO develops AI, it is based on the imagery but the algorithms they develop needs to be based on ground truth to determine whether what they are calling is plastic or not,” AlphaMers Ltd. Managing Director D.C. Shekar told The Hindu.

Mr. Shekar added that his team has already started on the project. “There are no commercial interests involved. We are not paying them (ISRO) anything and they are not paying us anything. We are just bringing together our resources,” Mr. Shekar added.