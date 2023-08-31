Bengaluru firm owner joins rival company as worker, diverts projects worth ₹77 lakh

August 31, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The owner of a software firm in Bengaluru joined a rival company as vendor management manager to divert business to his company and allegedly inflicted a loss of ₹77 lakh. The company has now filed a complaint with the Adugodi police station.

According to the police, in December 2019, a man identified as Amalorpavaraj joined a company that provides AI-backed software solutions to clients. The company that has headquarters in Singapore has an office in Bengaluru. Amalorpavaraj joined as vendor management manager and his task was to manage vendors who approach the company to provide technical assistance. But, he had a different plan afoot.

The accused had been plotting against the company to divert projects stealing data to benefit his company that he founded in 2003. The company he joined was established in the city in 2014. The police said the company that hired him had no clue about him running another company and his plan.

The accused’s company was under loss due to competition from other similar companies but he had an eye on the Singapore-based company as tapping it would help divert major projects.

This came to light when the CEO of the company in which the accused was working learnt in August that the business he lost to another company is run by his vendor manager. Upon further enquiry, the CEO also learnt that recently he struck a deal with a mental engineering company based out of Singapore. The accused has been stealing vital data that is crucial for projects like software solutions, human resource solutions, and others. He has been using the data to lure clients who approached the company in which he was working, the company alleged.

When the clients approached the company, he would leak the details to subordinates at his firm and they would offer a better deal. The police said search is on for the accused, who is currently absconding.