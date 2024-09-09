Bengaluru engineer, who has been on NIA most wanted list since 2012, emerges as handler of three terror modules in Karnataka

Mohammed Shahid Faisal, said to be 40-years-old and suspected to be based out of Pakistan, has been named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the alleged handler of the terror module that carried out an IED explosion at The Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1, 2024.

Faisal is not a new entity for the Karnataka State Police and security agencies of the country. He has been on the wanted list of the NIA from 2012 and carries a reward of ₹10 lakh. He has now emerged as the alleged handler to three terror modules in Karnataka across 12 years.

A native of Bengaluru and an engineering graduate (2004-2008) from Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, he worked as a software engineer for a few years in the city. He later left for Saudi Arabia and has not returned. He came on the radar of the Karnataka police for the first time in 2012, when he was known with his alias “Zakir” and “Ustad”, then suspected to be based out of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was named the alleged handler of a Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked terror module in Bengaluru and Hubballi, that was allegedly conspiring to assassinate Hindutva right-wing individuals. He has remained at large since then.

Son-in-law of Farhatullah Ghori?

Faisal is suspected to have now moved to Pakistan. However, there has been no confirmation, sources said. Faisal is said to be the son-in-law of Farhatullah Ghori alias Abu Sufiyan, hailing from Hyderabad and the alleged mastermind of the 2002 Akshardham attack in Gujarat, designated a terrorist by the Government of India in 2018.

Farhatullah Ghori is also suspected to be based out of Pakistan, where he allegedly runs a terror recruitment and financing cell through which he is said to have groomed several sleeper cells in India. A video of Farhatullah Ghori exhorting sleeper cells in India to attack the rail network in the country and where he goes on to elaborate various methods to rig bombs, was reportedly circulated on Telegram in August 2024 and flagged by the Indian security agencies.

2012 link to two terror modules

A convict in the 2012 LeT conspiracy case Shoaib Ahmed Mirza, who served a sentence of five years and was released in 2018, introduced the prime accused in The Rameshwaram Cafe case Abdul Matheen Taaha to Faisal, the NIA has alleged.

“Mirza had further provided an e-mail ID for encrypted communication between the handler and Taaha,” NIA said in May 2024, when it arrested Mirza. The interrogation of Taaha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib after their arrest in April 2024, on how they came in contact with their handler “Colonel”, led them to Mirza, who identified the handler as Faisal, sources said. Faisal was also the handler in the 2020 Al Hind module case, but had remained unidentified for years now,

The elusive ‘Colonel’

Faisal was in touch with Taaha and the other accused through encrypted messaging channels online and was known by the names “Colonel” and “Bhai”. Faisal allegedly groomed two terror modules through Taaha since 2018.

Taaha allegedly introduced Mehboob Pasha, of the Al Hind Trust in Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru, and Khaja Moideen, from Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, to Amir of ISIS South India, who wanted to launch an insurgency in the forests of South India. This module, which came to be known as the Al Hind module was busted in January 2020. But Taaha and Shazib managed to give a slip to the agencies and were at large since then.

Faisal again groomed the duo, financed them through cryptocurrencies, while they were on the run for four years and put together another module which came to be known as the Thirthahalli module, investigations have revealed, sources said. The NIA has uncovered money trail through cryptocurrency transactions between Faisal and Taaha.

Taaha and Shazib radicalised at least 10 youths from Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Mangaluru and this module was involved in at least four cases till now - terror graffiti case and cooker blast case in Mangaluru, trial blast case in Shivamogga in 2021, and The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

Two senior police officials from the State, who separately probed the 2012 LeT conspiracy case and the 2020 Al Hind module case, said the handler in both the cases, unidentified before the probe went to NIA and now identified as Faisal, was “extremely tech savvy and it took several counter-intelligence measures to cover his trail”.

