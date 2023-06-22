Bengaluru embraces diversity and celebrates pride month with inclusive spirit 

June 22, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a colourful celebration of love, acceptance, and equality, Pride Month takes centre stage every June, with the vibrant energy of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies worldwide. This annual commemoration is a powerful reminder of the progress made towards fostering a more inclusive society.

Among the cities passionately championing this movement is Bengaluru. With its vibrant and diverse cultural fabric, Bengaluru hosts an array of events and initiatives that honor diversity, promote awareness, and foster a sense of unity.

A musical celebration

As this year’s Pride Month is almost coming to an end, numerous events showcasing inclusivity are taking place throughout the city, hosted by art and cultural organisations. Beru Art and Cultural Foundation in collaboration with Aravani Art Project and Adavi-Parai musicians is set to premiere its new dance-drama “Taala Tamte.” The dance-drama will premiere at Ravindra Kalakshetra’s Bayalu Ranga Mandira on Saturday.

Instrument as symbol

The dance-drama is based on an instrument called the Tamate (also known as parai), one of the oldest instruments in India. Despite its rich history, this instrument has long been looked down upon and given a lower place in the hierarchical structure of music and art. The Tamate reiterates its own histories as well as those people it’s so closely connected to - specifically the musicians and the transgender community. Through the dance-drama the artists push boundaries between stage and space, exploring the hierarchies of performance and people.

Talking to The Hindu, Dayanand Akhilesh, the Director of the dance drama, said everything breaks barriers of hierarchy in the play. “We focus on an instrument called the parai or the tamate, which is looked down upon in the music hierarchy. We try to question and break all barriers attached with the instrument.”

Mr Akhilesh says though the rehearsal process was just for a month, it took him close to six to seven years to understand, learn and research on the instrument and learn how it is used by the parai musicians and the transgender community, “I have danced at funerals and played the instrument to understand how it feels, I have collected coins at funerals just to experience how a parai musician feels. It took time.

We have established a place called the Beru Art and Cultural Foundation, which is very open and welcome to artists from the LGBTQIA+ community, through which we have made this dance-drama now.”

The play stars many artistes from the queer community, creating a platform for them to speak their minds, explore their talent and much more.

Cultural spaces for queer community

During Pride Month, cultural spaces in Bengaluru open their doors to the queer community, embracing inclusivity and providing platforms for expression and celebration. However, despite these positive strides, complete openness and acceptance within cultural spaces for the queer community still face challenges.

Artists who work with the LGBTQIA+ community or create work emphasizing on the queer community, feel that though progress has been made, there is still work to be done to ensure that cultural spaces truly become safe, welcoming, and fully inclusive environments for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Speaking to The Hindu, Karthik Hebbar, a musician, director, writer, actor and activist, known for directing and producing plays on the queer community like “Patanga Prabhava”, “Amma Mattu Suhail”, says cultural spaces are indifferent to queer voices. “Nobody takes the initiative to place the queer voices out there. It is the queer communities and the queer artists who themselves have to struggle to place ourselves in a scene visibly.”

“Many corporates use Pride Month to put out queer voices and forget us for the rest of the year. However, there is some token of effort. It is even worse at celebrated cultural spaces, like music, dance and theatre spaces. We ourselves book the spaces and go an extra mile to push our voices or voices of any minority. Cultural spaces take no initiative and honour the struggle to uplift our voices,” he said.

Mr Karthik added that he has been questioned many a times why he only makes queer plays. “I have been asked why I make only queer plays, and why all my stories are queer, and many more such questions, instead of uplifting our voices,” he said.

Sharanya Ramprakash, a renowned theatre maker, who has worked closely with the queer community, shared her opinion on cultural spaces opening to the queer community in Bengaluru. She said there is a sense of developing queer movement in Bengaluru, but cultural spaces are still not open to mainstreaming the queer voices.

“There are several queer events happening in the city, like Maya Bazaar, that happens once every six months to a year, and it is hugely popular. There are pockets, developing a queer movement, but as far as mainstreaming is concerned, with my experience working in the Kannada and English theatre, I would say there are very few queer people and queer stories out there.”

More than being ‘nice’

Sharanya says, “Everyone says its lovely, let us be open and work with queerness, it is a nice thought to have, but it is not just about being nice. It is about deeply examining and relooking at the patriarchal roots of your own practice and making fundamental changes. When I made the play ‘Nava’, I had to completely re-look at what making work meant for the transwomen performing in the play. These changes will take a long time, but the good news is that it has started.”