Bengaluru Division bags Overall Efficiency Shield at 68th Railway Week celebrations in Hubballi

Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway bagged the Overall Efficiency Shield during the 68th Railway Week celebrations of the South Western Railway held in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The best maintained station (major) was won by Mysuru Railway Station of Mysuru Division and the best railway station (minor) was won by Bageshpura Railway Station, also of Mysuru Division. The best achievement in training of staff was bagged by Mysuru Workshop.

Presenting the various efficiency shields at the Railway Week celebrations held at Chalukya Railway Institute, General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore called upon the railway family to rededicate itself to working towards achieving new milestones in the days to come.

Congratulating the railway officials and employees for their excellent work in their respective units, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore spoke about the achievements of the zonal railway in various categories.

Along with efficiency shields, he presented individual Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskars to 37 railway personnel and Rail Seva Puraskar to 21 railway personnel on the occasion.

The various efficiency shields won by different divisions are as follows: Bengaluru Division has bagged efficiency shields in Accounts, Commercial, Operating, Personnel, Security, Signal and Telecommunication, Inter Divisional Safety; Hubballi Division: efficiency shields in Medical and Stores; Mysuru Division: efficiency shields in Inter Divisional Rajbhasha implementation, Scarp performance and key performance indices.

Hubballi and Mysuru divisions have jointly won efficiency shields in Electrical, Engineering, Workshop and Rail Madad, while Bengaluru and Mysuru have jointly won the Mechanical efficiency shield.

Other shields

This apart, the best performing construction unit - combined team of Deputy Chief Engineer-II, Hubballi and Deputy Chief Engineer/V/Hubballi; best maintained running room – running rooms of Hubballi; best maintained rake - 16595/16596 Bengaluru - Karwar Express; best maintained diesel shed-Krishnarajapuram Diesel Shed, Bengaluru Division; Innovation Shield Central Workshop, Mysuru; the best Effort/Achievement in training of staff Mysuru Workshop.

Principal Chief Personnel Officer (Administration) G.R.S. Rao, Chief Personnel Officer/Gazetted and Welfare Headquarters Arun Ravi Chettu, principal heads of all departments, senior officers of the zone and divisions, office-bearers of recognized unions, president of SWRWWO Vandana Srivastava and others were present.

