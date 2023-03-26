ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru district police unearth inter-State drug racket, arrest four

March 26, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madanayakanahalli police on Sunday arrested a gang of three including two students from Kerala for allegedly peddling drugs to college students in the outskirts of the city. Based on a tip off, a team raided the place close to Acharya college and arrested Anuprith Salin, 23, his associate Vinayan, 21, and cab driver Raghu, 29, and allegedly recovered the drugs from them.

The accused Anuprith and Vinayan, from Kerala, came to the city to study and were allegedly addicted to drugs. They started peddling drugs and roped in cab driver Raghu too. The trio would source the drugs from a Nigerian national and sell it to their customers, a majority of them college students, a police officer said. The police have registered a case under NDPS Act, 1985, against the trio and efforts are on to track down their network and the Nigerian national who was supplying the drugs to them.

In a similar incident, the Nelamangala Rural Police arrested truck driver Saleem Pasha and recovered 10.3 kg of drugs worth ₹2.5 lakh from him. The accused was waiting near Anand Nagar Cross in the outskirts to deliver the consignment when a team of police based on a tip-off arrested Saleem and recovered the drugs. The accused confessed that he was sourcing the drugs from his contact from Odisha and selling it to his clients in the city.

CONNECT WITH US