Bengaluru-Delhi train service from today

South Western Railways (SWR) is all set to operate Bengaluru to New Delhi services in line with the announcement of the Indian Railways on partial restoration of passenger trains.

The daily train service from Bengaluru will start from Tuesday, and from New Delhi from May 14. From Bengaluru, the train (02691) will leave at 8.30 p.m. from Sangolli Rayanna City Railway station. From New Delhi, the train (02692) will leave at 9.15 p.m.

An SWR official said 1,076 passengers could be accommodated in a train. Since the notification was issued on starting passenger services from Bengaluru to Delhi, all tickets for May 12 have been booked. People who wish to travel in these trains need to follow various guidelines issued by the Railways that include buying only e-tickets and reaching the station 90 minutes before departure for thermal screening. No linen, blankets and curtains would be provided and passengers must make their own arrangements.

Shramik Special trains

On Monday, South Western Railway operated several Shramik Special Trains for the benefit of stranded migrant workers of other States. The first train left from Chikkabanavara to Gorakhpur with 1,519 passengers. A train was also operated to Jalpaiguri in West Bengal from Malur with 1,419 passengers on board. For the first time, SWR operated a train to Una in Himachal Pradesh from Chikkabanavara with 643 passengers on board. A train to Barauni in Bihar with 1,520 passengers operated from Malur and another from Chikkabanvara to Lucknow with 1,200 passengers. The last train was operated to Bokaro.