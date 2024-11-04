Bengaluru cracker injuries: Children worst hit this Deepavali

This Deepavali shattered the life of a 12-year-old boy from Hesaraghatta, who suffered serious eye trauma from a Bijli cracker blast, leaving him with vision perception only to hand movements.

Doctors at Narayana Nethralaya (NN), where he was rushed to, found vitreous debris and severe bleeding in the eye. While he is under close observation, doctor said he is not likely to regain complete vision.

This boy is one among nearly 90 children who suffered eye injuries and are under treatment in various eye hospitals in Bengaluru.

The State-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital has seen a total of 60 cracker injury cases during the festival days from October 28 onwards. Of the 60, while over 35 of the 60 cases are children, 26 have suffered grievous injuries. Six have undergone surgeries and are under observation and doctors said it is still not clear to what extent their vision will be affected. Nearly half of the total 60 are bystanders.

Rohit Shetty, chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, said over all from October 31 to November 4, the hospital saw 76 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries and four needed surgical intervention. Of the total cases, 36 are children. Half of these children are aged below 10 and 39 are bystanders. Most of the injuries ranged from mild corneal abrasions to severe cases involving corneal tears, epithelial defects, and lens dislocation, he said.

“The occurrence of so many paediatric cases is unprecedented and unacceptable, posing a significant risk to their vision and future. It is crucial that we spread awareness, especially among children, to ensure their safety,” Dr. Shetty said, recommending a ‘Cracker Hygiene Programme’ in Karnataka.