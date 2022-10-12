Bengaluru couple threatens to self-immolate during BBMP anti-encroachment drive

BBMP carrying out demolition of encrochments on a stormwater drain at K.R. Puram in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, during an anti-encroachment drive in K.R.Puram in Bengaluru, a couple whose house was marked for demolition by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), threatened to self-immolate in protest against the drive.

The couple, identified as Sona Singh and Sunil Singh, residents of Gayatri Layout, tried to self-immolate by pouring petrol on themselves. Initially, they were seen holding petrol cans, obstructing the drive and asking officials to go back. When the officials did not back down, the couple went ahead and pouring kerosene, trying to immolate themselves. The police had to intervene and rescue the couple using water cannons.

A home owner’s plight

Sunil, who owns the, house said, “We have been living here for more than 15 years. Officials are now saying that we have encroached a stormwater drain and marked our property for removing demolition. We have been running from pillar to post seeking clarity from officials on why our property has been marked. Starting from Tahsildar, Commissioner to local MLA we have requested everyone to spare us from the demolition but none has come to our rescue. Let them demolish the compound wall to widen the rajakaluve but do not demolish the house. We had taken a loan of Rs 40 lakh to build the house, the loan is still active. We are middle-class people and we want the CM to give us justice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that 12 structures had been identified for demolition, of which many structures had already been removed despite stiff résistance from the owners. Sunil said the site on which they had built the house was A-khata and was purchased from Padmavathi.

The BBMP maintains that after police intervention, the couple were rescued and the demolition drive was continued. An official of the BBMP said that Mr. Sunil’s property was identified for demolition after the survey.

Demolition drive resumed after Dasara

The BBMP, on Monday, resumed demolition of illegal structures which are built on stormwater drains (SWD) in various parts of Bengaluru after a week of Dasara holidays. The revenue department has conducted a survey at KR Puram and near Mahadevapura where the anti-encroachment drive is being conducted by the BBMP with the help of police.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that the police department is coordinating with BBMP officials to maintain law and order situation during the demolition drive. “The police officials along with BBMP Marshals are taking care of the law and order situation during the drive,” he said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal thoughts, can call Arogya Sahayavani No. 104 for help)