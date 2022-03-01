Bengaluru company gifts ambulance to tribals of Periyapatna
The donation of an ambulance for the benefit of tribals of Periyapatna was part of the CSR activities of Sidvin Outotec Engineering
Sidvin Outotec Engineering Private Limited, a metals and minerals company in Bengaluru, has donated an ambulance to Shri Lakshmi Health Centre in Periyapatna for the benefit of tribals of Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, Karnataka.
The donation of an ambulance for the benefit of tribals of Periyapatna was part of the CSR activities of Sidvin Outotec Engineering, headed by Periyapatna Mohan Nagarajan.
The ambulance was handed over to Shri Lakshmi Health Centre at an event held recently in Muttur Colony in Periyapatna.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.