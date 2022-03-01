Bengaluru company gifts ambulance to tribals of Periyapatna

The Hindu Bureau March 01, 2022 09:58 IST

The donation of an ambulance for the benefit of tribals of Periyapatna was part of the CSR activities of Sidvin Outotec Engineering

A file photo of an anganwadi centre built using bamboos in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, Karnataka.

The donation of an ambulance for the benefit of tribals of Periyapatna was part of the CSR activities of Sidvin Outotec Engineering

Sidvin Outotec Engineering Private Limited, a metals and minerals company in Bengaluru, has donated an ambulance to Shri Lakshmi Health Centre in Periyapatna for the benefit of tribals of Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, Karnataka. The donation of an ambulance for the benefit of tribals of Periyapatna was part of the CSR activities of Sidvin Outotec Engineering, headed by Periyapatna Mohan Nagarajan. The ambulance was handed over to Shri Lakshmi Health Centre at an event held recently in Muttur Colony in Periyapatna.



Our code of editorial values