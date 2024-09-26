Bengaluru colleges see good placements with recruitment, salary packages going up

After experiencing significant volatility in the job market over the past few years, colleges in Bengaluru are now reporting their best placement season since the pandemic. With attractive salary packages and increased recruitment numbers, placement officers are seeing a positive shift.

Professional courses such as engineering and management, which saw a slight dip in placements due to the global economic slowdown, are now seeing a resurgence. This year, the job market outlook seems to have improved.

Highest package

“In the past two years, the European and U.S. markets were sluggish, impacting placements. However, this year, we’ve already completed 65% of our placements within a few weeks. The highest package so far is ₹57 lakh per annum,” said Ashwath, Principal of Bangalore Institute of Technology.

Engineering colleges have observed a rise in demand for core branches like civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering. “While IT placements have always led the way, this year companies recruiting from core engineering branches have arrived earlier than usual. The semiconductor industry is also gaining traction,” said K.S. Sridhar, Dean of Placements at PES University.

Sridhar added that over 350 students have been placed in 44 companies, with the highest salary package reaching ₹45 lakh per annum. “Last year, there was uncertainty due to industries being unsure of project stability. This year, however, the trends are encouraging, with a surge of companies on campus,” he noted.

Salary increments

Undergraduate and postgraduate colleges are also seeing positive results. “This year, over 100 companies are visiting our campus. There’s been a noticeable increase in salary packages. The average package for UG students ranges from ₹3.5 to ₹4 lakh per annum, while PG students are averaging around ₹8 lakh per annum,” said Augustine George, Principal of Kristu Jayanti College, Autonomous. He added that companies are ensuring early salary increments, even if the initial packages are lower than expected.

In addition to IT firms, the service sector, marketing, finance, and banking industries have emerged as leading recruiters this year. Students are expressing optimism about the placement trends. “We were concerned after seeing seniors struggle in previous years, but most of my classmates have received decent offers, and a majority have already been recruited,” said Pavana G., a student at a top engineering college.

Placement officers across the city report a 5-10% increase in recruitment numbers compared to previous years. “Recruitment has definitely increased, and we are expecting slightly higher salary packages than last year. It looks like a promising placement season ahead,” said Fouzia Khanum, Placement Officer at Jyoti Nivas College, Autonomous.