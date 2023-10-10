ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru: Civil contractor arrested for sexually harassing student

October 10, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cubbon park police on Tuesday arrested a civil contractor from Bantwal for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old student on Church Street on October 7.

The accused Madhusudhan had come to visit his relative in Kengeri and both had come to Church Street for dinner.

The student was waiting on the roadside for the cab she had booked. The accused while passing by noticed the victim and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shocked by this, she called the police and reported the matter. The police tracked down the accused and arrested him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US