Bengaluru: Civil contractor arrested for sexually harassing student

October 10, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cubbon park police on Tuesday arrested a civil contractor from Bantwal for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old student on Church Street on October 7.

The accused Madhusudhan had come to visit his relative in Kengeri and both had come to Church Street for dinner.

The student was waiting on the roadside for the cab she had booked. The accused while passing by noticed the victim and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Shocked by this, she called the police and reported the matter. The police tracked down the accused and arrested him.

