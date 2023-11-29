Bengaluru citizens complain of payment failures on Kaveri 2.0

November 29, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Citizens making online payments on Kaveri 2.0 are reportedly facing inconveniences due to technical issues in connection with the payment gateway of the website. This has resulted in a delay in the registration process.

Kaveri 2.0, a property registration website, was rolled out by the Department of Stamps and Registration in September. This is the upgraded version of Kaveri 1.0. The upgrade was done to simplify the process as the first version failed to cater to the requirements of citizens.

While the department has claimed that it is earning record revenue after the launch of the website, many citizens are complaining that they are finding it difficult to make payments through net banking, NEFT and RTGS.

B.H. Veeresha, who recently used the website, said due to technical problems, the payment of registration fees made through net banking on the system failed. The problem does not end there; once the payment fails, users have to start the application from the beginning.

For the registration, the applicant first has to upload the required documents like Khata extraction, a copy of the draft sale deed, identity cards and others after logging in. After this, the system takes about 24 hours to verify the documents. Once the documents are verified, the system notifies acceptance of the application after which it allows payment.

Mr. Veeresha, who is an RTI activist, said he could not complete the process even four times after he uploaded documents to redo payment.

Another user who did not wish to be named said he had to visit the sub-registrar office in Yelahanka to resolve the issue. “The problem is defeating the very purpose of simplification of the registration process. Not just net banking, it is happening with NEFT and RTGS also. The officials in the department say that if the payment fails once, it will again allow it after 6 hours without the user being required to start the application process afresh. But this is not happening. Due to this, brokers are benefitting as people are approaching them to complete the process,” he said.

An official in the department told The Hindu that the percentage of such cases may be very low and this is due to server issues of the network providers of users, the website or others. “The department will work towards ensuring a foolproof system to end inconveniences,” the official added.

