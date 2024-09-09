Bengaluru: Chikkabanavara-Byappanahalli and Heelalige-Rajanukunte suburban rail lines to be completed by 2026

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna and Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Monday announced that the Chikkabanavara-Byappanahalli corridor and Heelalige-Rajanukunte line of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) will be completed by December 2026.

The announcement came during a joint press conference following a progress review meeting of BSRP with senior officials from both the Railways and State’s the Infrastructure Department. The Ministers outlined the project’s current challenges, including delays caused by land acquisition. However, they confirmed that land disputes would be resolved within three months, ensuring that the work could proceed smoothly. They urged the officials to stay on track and avoid further delays, as the project is crucial to alleviating traffic congestion.

Need of coordination

Mr. Somanna emphasised the need for enhanced coordination between various authorities to implement the project, including Namma Metro, BSRP, and the Indian Railways. He suggested that regular meetings be held to ensure that all the parties, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), work together efficiently.

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company-Karnataka Ltd. (K-RIDE), which manages BSRP, had invited tenders for procuring railway coaches through a public-private partnership model. However, as Mr. Patil highlighted, no parties expressed interest in participating. To address this, Mr. Somanna promised to hold a high-level meeting in Delhi chaired by the Union Railway Minister to identify the obstacles and propose solutions. He assured that steps would be taken to resolve the issue swiftly, as delays in coach procurement could hinder the project’s timeline.

Extension of suburban railway

The meeting also explored the extension of the suburban railway to neighbouring cities and towns. One key proposal discussed was the potential direct connection of the Bengaluru-Yelahanka-Devanahalli corridor to Kolar, bypassing the previously planned link via Chickballapur. This, according to the Ministers, would be a strategic enhancement of the project, opening up more efficient transit options for residents in the region.

Speaking about the broader significance of the BSRP, Mr. Patil said the project has the potential to transform commuting in Bengaluru by reducing traffic congestion and providing a reliable alternative to road transport.

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project was sanctioned by the central government through the Ministry of Railways on 21 October, 2020, with a sanctioned budget of ₹15,767 crore. The BSRP aims to connect Bengaluru with its suburbs and satellite townships, easing traffic in the city, which has long been plagued by bottlenecks and increasing commuter loads. Upon completion, the BSRP is expected to carry nearly 9.84 lakh passengers daily, marking a significant shift in the city’s transport infrastructure.

Mr. Patil also mentioned the need for a tunnel track between Sakleshpur and Subramanya and urged approval for the new Chitradurga-Hosapete-Koppal-Alamatti-Vijayapura railway project. He pointed out that with minor adjustments, the current travel time of 14 hours between Bengaluru and Vijayapura could be cut to 10 hours.

Vande Bharat for State

Mr. Somanna announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon inaugurate 10 new Vande Bharat trains, including one for Karnataka. However, he noted that the route for the new Vande Bharat train within the State is yet to be finalised.

