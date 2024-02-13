GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru CCB cracks down on Hookah products

February 13, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

:

Officials of the Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime branch carried out a series of raids on three shops across the city and seized tobacco and nicotine products used in banned Hookahs. The recoveries made are worth ₹1.4 crore.

Based on information about the banned products being sold, a team led by DCP (Crime) Abdul Ahad raided the shops in Chamarajapete, Ramamurthy Nagar and Mahadevapura police station limits and arrested nine people involved in the illegal business. The accused were reportedly selling the banned items under the brands, Afzal, Dilbagh, ZL-01, Badshah and Maha Royal to the people as well as retailers across the city.

The CCB has stepped up the vigil and has been carrying out special drives and checks after the state government banned the sale, consumption, storage, advertisement, and promotion of all types of hookah products in the State with immediate effect last week.

The CCB arrested nine people and charged them under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), Food Safety and Standards Act, and Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules, 2015 for further investigations.

