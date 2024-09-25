Bengaluru cab drivers use Telegram, WhatsApp to get rides, bypassing app-based aggregators

Cab drivers in Bengaluru are increasingly moving away from traditional app-based platforms, choosing instead to connect with passengers through alternative channels like Telegram and WhatsApp. These apps have become hubs for “duty groups,” where drivers and passengers communicate directly, bypassing the ride-hailing firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two types of ‘duty groups’

The shift to these informal platforms has been quietly growing, with some of these groups operating for two to three years. There are two main types of duty groups. The first consists of only drivers who share booking details with one another. If a driver is unable to fulfil a request due to location or availability issues, they pass it on to another driver in the group. The second type includes not only drivers but also passengers, travel agents, and representatives from tech parks and companies.

Members of these groups say the primary aim is to streamline transportation for employees, particularly after office hours. Drivers also invite regular customers to join the groups, creating a direct channel for repeat bookings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advantages

This model works well for drivers and passengers. Drivers avoid the steep commissions deducted by aggregators, increasing their take-home earnings, while passengers have to pay only government-regulated fares without the surge pricing or additional fees often imposed by ride-hailing apps.

Chandru K., a cab driver from Koramangala, explained: “When a passenger needs a cab, they post their request in the group. The drivers or admins respond with the driver’s name, vehicle details, and phone number. Most bookings are for employee transport or airport trips, though there are some outstation trips as well.”

The Karnataka Chalakara Okkoota, an association representing the State’s cab drivers, has been running such duty groups on Telegram and WhatsApp for over a year. G. Narayanaswamy, president of the Okkoota, said, “The high commissions charged by ride-hailing apps severely cut into drivers’ earnings. Our duty groups allow drivers to operate commission-free while adhering to government-fixed fares.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety concerns

While many passengers are happy with the lower fares, some are worried about safety. Responding to the concerns, Narayanaswamy said, “We use the mParivahan app, launched by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, to verify drivers’ credentials. If a vehicle’s insurance or fitness certificate has expired, we immediately remove the driver from the group.”

He said most group admins meticulously check documentation, including registration certificates, taxi permits, and insurance details. They also verify any outstanding traffic violations using mParivahan to ensure passengers are matched with reliable drivers.

Passengers who have switched to the alternative system have had mostly positive experiences. Krishna M. Rao, a tech professional commuting from Hulimavu to Electronic City, has been using a Telegram-based duty group for over six months. “Initially, I had concerns about safety, but the driver I booked sent me all his credentials before the trip. It’s been smooth sailing since then, though there have been a few times when I didn’t get a response on time and had to fall back on the app-based aggregators.”

Another passenger, Shivaputra Haldipur, who frequently travels between Bengaluru and Mysuru for business, praised the group-based system for its transparency. “I used to rely on apps, but the outstation fares were often exorbitant. Now, I book directly through a WhatsApp group, and the fare is always aligned with government regulations. The drivers have been professional, and I haven’t encountered any issues so far.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.