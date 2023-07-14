Bengaluru boy wins gold at IBO

July 14, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST

Dhruv Advani, a student of G. R. International School, Kanakapura Road, won the gold at the 34th International Biology Olympiad, held at Al Ain, UAE, from July 3 to 11. India topped the medals tally at the event by virtue of all four of its students winning the gold medal. Along with Dhruv, Ishan Pednekar from Kota, Rajasthan, Megh Chhabda from Jalna, Maharashtra, and Rohit Panda from Risali, Chattisgarh, are the others who won the gold.

The selection for the IBO consists of three stages - the National Standard Examination in Biology (NSEB), followed by the Indian National Biology Olympiad (INBO), and finally, the Orientation cum Selection Camp (OCSC). “The Olympiad exams are mainly based on analytical skills. Provided one’s theory is clear, not much theory preparation was required for me”, said Dhruv.

“There is no book as such that can be studied to enhance one’s critical thinking skills for the IBO. That comes from practice. But, to clear the base concepts of biology, Campbell Biology is definitely a wonderful starting point. It is the standard textbook for biology internationally, and the IBO is also based on this textbook for the most part”, he added.

The event saw participation of 293 students from 76 countries in this year’s IBO. This is the first time that India has turned in an all-gold performance and topped the medals tally in IBO.

The team was accompanied by two leaders Prof. Madan M. Chaturvedi, former senior professor, Delhi University, and Anupama Ronad, HBCSE, TIFR, and two scientific observers in V. V. Binoy, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, and Rambhadur Subedi, NIRRH, Mumbai.