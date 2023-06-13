Bengaluru boy Dhruv Advani gets all-India fifth rank in NEET-2023

June 13, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET-2023 result late on Tuesday (June 13). Dhruv Advani from Bengaluru, secured the fifth rank at the all-India level and is the topper in Karnataka. He scored 715 marks (99.99%) out of 720 in the NEET exam.

Dhruv Advani, a student of GR International School, Bengaluru, secured 99.4% marks in the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) class XII exam in the science stream and wants to join the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dhruv said he had never followed a fixed schedule in studying. "I have always been flexible. There were even days when I had not even touched my books and put in 4 to 5 hours on days before exams. I am very happy with this result.”

Another boy from Karnataka also figured in the top 50 AIR holders. Byresh S.H. secured an AIR of 48 with a total score of 710. Under the Scheduled Tribes category, two students from the State P.R. Sachin and Chayank Murthenwar, secured 7th and 9th ranks respectively. Under the Persons With Disabilities category, a student from Karnataka Lavanya Gupta secured the top rank with all India rank of 1,018.

Of the 1,31,318 students from Karnataka who appeared for NEET, as many as 75,248 are eligible to take part in the counselling process, said a statement released by the National Testing Agency. Compared to the previous year, the number of candidates who qualified from Karnataka this year is higher. Last year, it was 72,262.

NEET was conducted in 13 languages, including Kannada. This year, 704 candidates registered to write the exam in Kannada.