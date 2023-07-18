Bengaluru boy bags gold at International Mathematical Olympiad

July 18, 2023 05:00 am | Updated July 17, 2023 08:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

Atul Shatavart Nadig, student of Shri Ram Global School, Whitefield, bagged the gold medal at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), held in Chiba, Japan, from July 2 to 13.

Six-member Indian team has done the country proud by securing two gold, two silver and two bronze medals and finished 9th out of 112 countries. Along with Atul, Arjun Gupta of Delhi secured gold at the event.

“In terms of Olympiad Math, I am mostly self-taught. Ever since grade 10, I have been doing Olympiad Math, through the Art of Problem Solving website, classes on the Online Math Club and handouts by Evan Chen, a past Olympiad medallist. I won a gold medal and placed 12th overall in this year’s event,” said Atul.

He got a perfect score of 1600 on the SAT last year and he will be continuing my future studies, doing Mathematics and Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. “I am also the director of the Sophie Fellowship, an initiative to prepare Indian students for Math Olympiads by showing them its beauty. With this, I also hope to reach out to more students in India, most of who are unaware of the prospects mathematics holds as a career,” he added.

This is the fourth time India secured a position in the Top 10. The team was accompanied by Prithwijit De, Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai, Sahil Mhaskar, Chennai Mathematical Institute, Chennai, Anant Mudgal, University of California, USA and Pranjal Srivastava, MIT, USA.

