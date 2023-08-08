ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru: BMTC driver found dead at Devanahalli depot

August 08, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old BMTC driver allegedly ended his life at the Devanahalli depot on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Nagesh, a native of Avathi village in Devanahalli. According to the police, Nagesh was not attending work for the last one month. Due to this, the depot manager was not assigning him work. Of late, Nagesh used to come to meet the depot manager to get work, but in vain.

On Monday, after meeting the manager, he left the office only to return late in the evening to the depot premises and reportedly ended his life.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the staff came to work and informed the manager and the police.

The Devanahalli police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem, while registering a case of unnatural death.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

