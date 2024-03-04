Bengaluru blast only a trailer, says MP Pratap Simmha

March 04, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simmha, MP, Mysuru said here on Monday that the recent incidents in the State including the blast in a café in Bengaluru was “only a trailer” and precursor of things to come.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Simmha said that he had cautioned in the runup to the Assembly elections last year that in case the Congress was voted to power it would amount to the installation of a Taliban government. “What we have today in Karnataka is a Taliban government and not government of the Kannadigas,” said Mr. Simmha.

“There were a series of bomb blasts across the country when the Congress was at the helms at the Centre and Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. Now Congress is in power in Karnataka and the blasts are back while pro-Pakistan slogans are raised in the Assembly,” said Mr. Simmha.

“This is only a trailer and in case the people of the State do not vote to ensure that the BJP-JDS alliance wins all the 28 seats to pave way for the exit of the Congress, there was danger ahead for Karnataka’’, Mr. Simmha added.

“ If the Congress continues to be in power it shouldn’t be surprising if the dome atop Vidhana Soudha is installed with a loudspeaker to call for prayers,” said Mr. Simmha.

On the question of tickets for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections Mr. Simha said that in States where the BJP was fighting the elections on its own strength, the candidates have been announced but in places where there is an alliance it will be done so in due course.

