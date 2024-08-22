GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru: Biker killed over road rage incident

Published - August 22, 2024 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A joy ride turned fatal for a 21-year-old youth who was killed on the spot after a gang of three in a car chased his two-wheeler and rammed into his bike over a road rage incident at Saptagiri Layout in Vidyaranyapura on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh, who worked as a delivery executive for a private firm and was a resident of Chamundeshwari Layout.

According to the police, at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Mahesh was riding triples on a white Bajaj Pulsar with his friends Nikhil and Balaji.

The accused, identified as Arvind and Chennakeshava, were also heading in the same direction. According to the police, Arvind honked at Mahesh to clear the way. Since Mahesh continued to ride as is, Arvind slightly brushed against the motorcycle. Mahesh began to speed, which reportedly infuriated Arvind and he chased him. After a few yards of chase, the bike slowed down and Nikhil and Balaji jumped off. Mahesh continued to ride, even as Arvind chased him.

Mahesh reached the dead end of a residential lane and slowed down his motorcycle, but was crushed against the wall of a house. He sustained head injuries and was killed on the spot. The car also hit a pole next to the compound wall of the house.

The police have arrested Arvind, an employee of a private bank in Bengaluru, and Chennakeshava, a civil engineer with a real estate firm. The two have been booked for murder.

