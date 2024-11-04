Bengaluru: BBMP identifies 200 unauthorised buildings using new app

ADVERTISEMENT

A survey by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified about 200 unauthorised buildings in the city. The survey commenced on October 29 following the collapse of a building in Babusapalya in which nine persons were killed.

Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the Revenue Department of the BBMP has developed an app to conduct the survey, which helps identify violations. A team of 70 people, including revenue officials, assistant engineers, and assistant executive engineers, are visiting spots in eight BBMP zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior revenue official said the app was initially developed for the purpose of property tax. The app has the details of every property which is paying tax. On the spot, when a photo of a building is uploaded, it fetches details of plan approval. Based on the details provided, in the plan sanction, the deviation from the actual plan can be found. This happens in a matter of minutes as everything is available in the database, the official explained.

Mr. Giri Nath said in the Mahadevapura zone, 65 unauthorised buildings were identified, and in west zone 27. The data from other zones are yet to arrive. But the total number known to the BBMP is around 200. The numbers are expected to go up.

Another senior revenue official said the app should be upgraded with additional features to identify the extent of violation in the building to help take decision on regularisation of some violations if the deviation is less. The BBMP gives ‘B Khata’ for deviated portions in the building. For instance, if a person has permission to build G plus three floors, but has built a penthouse above the third floor, then G plus third floor will be issued A Khata and penthouse will be given B Khata.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.