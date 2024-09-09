Bengaluru-based space startup wins NASA contract

Space startup Pixxel on Monday announced that it has been selected to be part of NASA’s $476 million Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program On-Ramp1 Multiple Award. It is one of the eight companies to bag this contract.

“It is a firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract with a maximum value of $476 million, cumulatively amongst all the selected contractors, and a performance period through November 15, 2028,” said NASA.

Under this contract, Pixxel will provide NASA and its U.S. government and academic partners with hyperspectral Earth observation data, further empowering the administration’s Earth science research and application activities.

“With the ability to capture data across hundreds of narrow wavelengths, Pixxel’s datasets can unravel granular insights on climate change, agriculture, biodiversity, resource management, and more,” the Bengaluru-based space startup said.

“Being selected for the NASA contract is a monumental achievement for Pixxel and further validates that hyperspectral imaging will be integral to the future of space-based Earth observation and enable us to truly build a health monitor for the planet,” said Awais Ahmed, co-founder and CEO of Pixxel.

Pixxel said it is making significant strides toward its mission with the upcoming launch of Fireflies, its five-meter resolution hyperspectral satellites, which will be the highest-resolution hyperspectral satellites ever launched. These satellites will capture data across 250+ spectral bands, offering more comprehensive coverage with a 40 km swath width and a 24-hour revisit frequency anywhere on the planet.